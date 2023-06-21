Following rape-murder in Girgaon hostel, residents of Churchgate hostel want their concerns addressed by ineffective management

The Madame Bhikaji Rustom Cama Girls’ Hostel at Churchgate

Listen to this article Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror x 00:00

The rape and murder of a 19-year-old in a hostel nearby has scared the residents of the Mumbai University’s Madame Bhikaji Rustom Cama Girls’ Hostel at Churchgate. The women have alleged that the warden has not visited them even once since the Savitribai Phule Girls’ Hostel incident, which has shaken them. They also claimed there are no CCTVs in the hostel and no curtains on the windows of their rooms.

In some relief however, some of them said the hostel has allowed only female security guards after the incident, and the police have been visiting their hostel, to assure them. Talking about the worrying issues, the women alleged that the hostel has no functional CCTV or proper fencing. They also claimed that doors on the ground floor are transparent. All this has left them worried.

ADVERTISEMENT



One of the rooms without curtains on the windows at the hostel. Pic/Sameer Markande

The women claimed when they questioned the administration about curtains, they were told the curtains would be put up when they left the hostel for vacations. “The hostel building is seven storeys tall, and the windows of nearby residential buildings are very close. At times we have to put up bed sheets to cover the windows. It is so awkward,” said one of the students staying there. The annual fees per resident are Rs 10,800 and three people share one room.

Another student said, “We requested the administration for curtains but were told that only when we go home during vacations would they get them done. For now, we will have to do without curtains. There are shades but they are broken or stuck.”

The Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel is just 3.5 km (9-10 minutes) away from the Cama hostel. “What happened at the Savitribai Phule Hostel was shocking. We were really scared and most of us were unable to sleep after the news came. We had expected the hostel warden to meet us to enquire about our well-being. But she never came,” said a resident. The students said a warden stays in the hostel but this warden doesn’t.



Residents of Madame Bhikaji Rustom Cama Girls’ Hostel at Churchgate also alleged that doors on its ground floor are transparent. Pic/Sameer Markande

Some changes

According to the women, however, there are some visible changes at the hostel. Initially, there was one female and one male security guard, but after the incident, the male security guard was removed.

“We now have only female security guards for the hostel,” said one of the girls. She added, “The local police have been making the rounds of our hostel for the past one week. They also spoke to the women here about their concerns. They told us that we can call the police station or dial 100, if we feel unsafe and need help, and also if we feel that the hostel staff was not paying heed to our concerns.”

Dr Kavita Laghate, professor at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and warden of Cama hostel, refused to talk about any issues including safety measures at the hostel and the allegations by the girls. She said, “I will not comment, I need permission from Mumbai University authorities.”



A window with broken and stuck shades in a room at the hostel

Police attention

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Pravin Mundhe, said, “Officers and personnel from local police stations have been visiting all girls’ hostels in the area. They have been talking to the girls and administration about issues and checking for or verifying any security lapses. They are also helping and guiding the administration to fix security issues, if any.”

There are four girls’ hostels run by Mumbai University, which can accommodate a total of about 350 girls. Apart from Madame Bhikaji Rustom Cama Girls’ Hostel in Churchgate, the other three are —Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve Girls Hostel, Pandita Ramabai Girls’ Hostel, and Savitribai Phule Girls’ Hostel.