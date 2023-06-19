This BMC pool has a warranty of just 73 days

In less than 3 months, BMC shuts Dahisar West pool to fix broken tiles; members say even shower heads stopped working

Repair work underway at BMC Dahisar West Swimming Pool on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Another “poorly built” public amenity has brought to light the shoddy workmanship of the BMC-appointed contractors. BMC Dahisar West Swimming Pool, which was opened to the public on April 1, was shut down 73 days later after its tiles started breaking.

The BMC closed the pool in Pramila Nagar area of Dahisar West on June 13, citing “maintenance” work. A notice has pasted at the entrance to the pool, informing members about its closure until June 28.

When mid-day went to the site, the office staff refused access, citing the ongoing work. When asked why the pool was being repaired when it was just built, an employee, who identified himself as Ranjeet Bodare, merely said, “The tiles had broken, hence the repair work. We cannot give access to anyone for now.”

It happens: Contractor

The contractor, who was present at the site, casually said, “These things are common and happen. We are repairing it. The work will be over by June 27 and the pool will be open to the public by June 28.”

The notice asks members to use other BMC facilities in Dahisar East, Kandivli or Malad until the Dahisar West pool is repaired. This instruction has led the members to believe that their lost duration, owing to repairs, won’t be adjusted.

Members question quality

Harish Pandey, a member of the pool and secretary of the New Link Road Residents Association-Dahisar, said: “First of all there are just two shower heads in the men’s changing room, and even they had stopped working within a few days. Is there any accountability for poor work or is the public money being flushed down the drain?”

Pandey called the BMC’s instruction to use other facilities illogical, while pointing out that the local residents, including his family, signed up at Dahisar West pool because of its proximity. “Many people who have signed up have done so because the pool is nearby. It will be too much inconvenience to travel all the way to Dahisar East, Kandivli or Malad to use the pool now,” he said.

It is not like Shree Murbalidevi Swimming Pool in Dahisar East is in tip-top condition either, Pandey said. His son, who was a member there earlier, had suffered cuts in the sole of his feet because of the broken tiles, he alleged. “My son even complained that the water in the pool is dirty.”

‘Change contractor’

David Soosay, a resident of Kandarpada in Dahisar West, also wondered how the tiles in the pool got damaged in just two months. We were very happy when the BMC inaugurated the swimming pool in our vicinity, as there was no public pool in Dahisar West Before. We immediately registered for membership. But, within a few days, the pool shut for maintenance. They told us we can use other BMC pools.

But, if it was convenient for us, we would have taken a membership in Dahisar East or Kandivli instead of waiting for one to open in our area.” Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said, “The BMC needs to change the contractor, unless there is a nexus of BMC officials and the contractor. I registered for membership online in May and suddenly, there was a notice that from June 13 the pool will be shut.”

Kishore Gandhi, deputy municipal commissioner, said the pool is undergoing maintenance work. “The tiles in the pool were damaged and we need to find out what all is damaged, this cannot be done with the pool filled with water. Public access was stopped temporarily for that. We are investigating the cause of the damage.” The membership at Dahisar West pool is Rs 8,410. For differently abled citizens, current/retired BMC employees and BMC corporators, the fee is Rs 4,370.

BMC’s 8 swimming pools

>> Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool in Dadar West

>> General Arunkumar Vaidya Olympic Swimming Pool in Chembur East

>> Priydarshini Indira Gandhi Kreeda Sankul Swimming Pool in Mulund West

>> Shahaji Raje Bhosale Kreeda Sankul Swimming Pool in Andheri West

>> BMC Malad West Swimming Pool in Malad West

>> Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Olympic Swimming Pool in Kandivli West

>> BMC Dahisar West Swimming Pool

>> Shree Murbalidevi Swimming Pool in Dahisar East

July 13

