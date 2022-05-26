Mumbai: 31 held during raid at dance bar in Kalina

During the raid, eight women were found on the premises, despite the owner having permission to employ only four

At least 31 persons were arrested and four women were rescued during a raid at a dance bar in suburban Kalina area here, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the police and social service branch conducted a raid at Pushpak Bar late on Wednesday night, an official from Vakola police said.

During the raid, eight women were found on the premises, despite the owner having permission to employ only four, he said.

