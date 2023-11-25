Mumbai: 31 unauthorised structures demolished in drive by BMC's F South Ward

Around 31 unauthorised were demolished in a demolition drive by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) F South Ward

Representational Pic/File/iStock

As many as 31 unauthorised were demolished in a demolition drive by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) F South Ward, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the civic body, the action against the unauthorised construction in Gautam Nagar area was successfully carried out by the F South Ward of the BMC in order to evict the structures which had become a hindrance in the implementation of a housing scheme for BMC employees. The action was carried out with the help of Mumbai Police, the officers and employees of F South Ward.

The BMC said, with the drive, a major hurdle in the project of building new houses under the housing scheme in Gautam Nagar area has been removed. For the last several years, due to unauthorised construction at some places, the implementation of the scheme was not getting momentum. The project will be speeded up after the action taken by the F South Ward bringing relief to the civic employees and those who have received houses under the scheme.



The statement said that the action was taken under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (zone 2) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Ramakant Biradar and Assistant Commissioner of F South Ward Mahesh Patil. A strong manpower of 130 officials including workers and officers of F South Ward and 3 JCB machines, 2 dumpers, 2 vehicles were used in the entire operation. The police department officials and other supporting staff and employees were also deployed during the operation.

Meanwhile, last month, the P North Ward of the BMC in a demolition drive on Thursday cleared multiple encroachments on a 6-acre land plot belonging to Atharva Mahavidyalaya, located in Marve area of Mumbai, an official statement by the BMC said.

According to the civic body, This land, initially intended for recreational and sports purposes, was slated for transfer to the BMC through the Collector's office. A total of 63 furniture shops and huts were removed, making way for a 6.91-acre park space. Local MP Gopal Shetty was present during the operation.

It said, Over the last two decades, the land had faced widespread encroachments. This clearing was deemed necessary for the development of the Jagewar Theme Park project, requiring the eviction of unauthorised shops and huts. Notices for eviction were issued to the concerned shop and hut owners in July 2023.

