Mumbai: 32-year-old man falls to death from 12-storey building in Kurla

A 32-year-old man died after falling to death from a 12-storey building in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday night, police told news agency PTI said.

The mishap occurred in HDIL Building in Kohinoor Kurla locality. The deceased man was identified as Chand Mohammad, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, an official of V B Nagar police station told PTI.

He was not a local resident and nobody from the building knew him, he said.

He fell in front of a shop located on the ground floor of the high-rise. The owner of the shop alerted the police and the housing society office-bearers. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the official told PTI.

The police filed an accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, eight people, including three women, suffered injuries after a lift snapped and fell from the fourth floor of a 16-storey building in a commercial complex in Mumbai on Wednesday, officials said.

All the injured persons are stable. The accident took place in the C-wing of the Trade World building at Kamala Mills Compound, which houses several corporate offices, in the Lower Parel area around 10.45 am, a civic official told PTI.

At least 12-14 people were on board the elevator at the time. The building's security staff rescued those inside the lift, which crashed to the basement, and sent the injured to nearby hospitals, he said.

Of the eight injured, seven are admitted to a private hospital in Parel, while one person is being treated at the civic-run KEM hospital in the area. Four others who suffered minor bruises declined hospitalisation, the official said.

All the eight injured persons are stable, said the official, quoting doctors from both hospitals.

In another incident, the terrace slab and parapet of a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday afternoon, prompting authorities to evacuate the residential premises.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Room, told PTI that no one was injured in the accident that occurred around 1.20 pm in the Kharegaon area.

The structure, named Sai Sapna, is 40 years old. Those living in the 12 flats of the building were shifted to a nearby civic school and the property was cordoned off as its remaining portion has become dangerous, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)