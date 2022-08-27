Mumbai: 32-year-old woman strangles partner to death inside an autorickshaw

The woman, identified as Johara Shah, allegedly strangulated her partner Ramzan Shaikh (27) from behind while he was riding an autorickshaw

Soon after allegedly killing her partner inside an autorickshaw, a 32-year-old woman surrendered before the police in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area on Saturday. The woman, identified as Johara Shah, allegedly strangulated her partner Ramzan Shaikh (27) from behind while he was riding an autorickshaw, said police.

According to the police, the woman, a mother of five, has separated from her husband and has been living with Shaikh for almost a year. The woman has been asking Shaikh, an autorickshaw driver, from Filter Pada in Powai to marry her. However, he was not ready which had been a friction point between the two that led to daily quarrels between the duo, said police.

On Saturday a fight ensued between them over the same reason and to settle the issue they decided to approach the police, on their way to the police station Johara removed her dupatta and allegedly strangulated Shaikh from behind. She left the auto there and surrendered before the police.

After the woman narrated the incident a police team was dispatched which discovered the auto at the given spot near Tapeshwar Temple in Aarey Colony. Shaikh who was found motionless on the riding seat was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

"We have arrested the woman under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, " said Somnath Gharge Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone 12.

