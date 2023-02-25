Breaking News
Mumbai: 320 beautification works, cement concretisation of 52 km roads set to start, says BMC

Updated on: 25 February,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The foundation stones of these projects will be laid at an event in Tilak Nagar in the eastern part of the city by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, a civic release said

BMC headquarters. File Pic


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake 320 beautification works, cement concretisation of 52 kilometres of roads as well as upgrading of sewage lines in several parts of Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.


The foundation stones of these projects will be laid at an event in Tilak Nagar in the eastern part of the city by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, a civic release said.



Also Read: SC halts laying of concrete blocks in Matheran's Ecologically Sensitive Area


The work includes cement concretisation of 111 roads with a cumulative length of 52 kilometres, of which 24 roads are in the eastern suburbs, 61 in the western part and 26 in the island city, it said.

The sewage lines of Sahakar Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Tilaknagar will be upgraded as well, the release said.

In December, the BMC undertook 500 beautification works, of which 121 have been completed, the release added.

