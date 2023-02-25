Mumbai: Seven months after work order, BMC yet to repair Mazgaon road

A former corporator, who has been pursuing the matter with officials of the BMC, alleges political pressure for the delay

The cost of repairing this road in Mazgaon is Rs 63.96 lakh

A former corporator of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that repair work for a road in Mazgaon Brahmanwadi, that was to start in December 2022, has not yet been started by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to her, the BMC issued a work order on 1 July 2022, to convert an asphalt road into concrete at Brahmanwadi. The cost of the project is R63.96 lakh for around 350-metres work. “After the monsoon, BMC E ward officials told us work will start in December. Some basic work like marking on the road started in the first week of December. But then nothing happened,” said Sonal Jamsutkar, former corporator from Mazgaon.

According to the work order, the duration of the job was 3 months. “We expected it would start in October 2022 after the monsoon. Officials assured us then that it would start in December 2022. Officials and contractor’s workers also visited the site in the first week of December,” Jamsutkar added.

Also Read: Mumbai: No sign of when Bandra skywalk will be built

“I wrote a letter to Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal and demanded that the work be completed soon. I also discussed it with officials of E ward. However, officials could not give any reason why the work did not take off. I think it was not done because of political pressure. But this is an issue concerning local residents,” Jamsutkar added.

“This is a minor, internal road. There is a BMC school and around four housing societies near it. In December a contractor worker visited the site. But after that we didn’t see any work done. We had asked a former corporator regarding the work, and even met BMC officials,” said Ramesh Solanki, secretary of Shankheshwar Darshan housing society in the vicinity.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone 1 Dr Sangeeta Hasnale did not respond to calls. A BMC official of E ward said, “We are not aware why the work has not started yet. We will check all documents and other information regarding it and reply next week.”