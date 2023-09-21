Mumbai: 33-year-old man jumps from Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Navy, Coast Guard join search

The operation to trace him is being carried out by the Mumbai police and fire brigade with the help of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard near Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A 33-year-old man jumped into the Arabian Sea from Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Thursday, triggering a search, an official told news agency PTI.

The operation to trace him is being carried out by the Mumbai police and fire brigade with the help of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, the official told PTI.

According to PTI, the incident took place around 4 am when Vinay Yadav, a resident of Jogeshwari in the western suburbs, jumped into the sea from the cable-stayed bridge.

Yadav, a driver by profession, came in an Innova car, parked it on the bridge and jumped into the sea, the official told PTI.

The local police and fire brigade began a search. As they faced difficulties, the Indian Coast Guard and Navy were roped in, the official told PTI.

The reason behind Yadav's decision to plunge into the sea is not yet known, the official told PTI.

On July 31, a 57-year-old man jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, triggering a search by the Navy and Coast Guard. His body was recovered the next day.

According to PTI, the 55-year-old man, who was apparently disturbed after meeting with an accident recently, jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The man plunged into the Arabian Sea from the cable-stayed structure in the morning. A Navy helicopter has also been pressed into service, reported PTI.

A few days ago the man survived a road accident in which he sustained serious brain injuries, reported PTI.

The man had told his family members that he would end his life, an official told PTI.

After being alerted about the incident, the Mumbai police launched a search operation to trace the man, the official told PTI.

In another incident, the driver of a car has been arrested for fatally knocking down a 73-year-old woman in Mumbai last week, but trying to pass it on as an accident in which he had no fault and where he in fact helped the victim by taking her to a hospital, police told PTI on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the deceased, Pushpa Dhanaji Keni, was crossing a road at Sion in Central Mumbai for going to a temple, they said.

The accused, identified as Ismail Ansari, claimed the woman suddenly collapsed while crossing the road and fell in front of his SUV on September 10, an official told PTI.

