Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja receives a whopping amount in donations on first day of Ganesh Chaturthi

The much-anticipated first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled a Friday, days before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, drawing thousands of eager devotees to the Lalbaug area of Mumbai for a glimpse of the revered Ganesha idol

Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja received an overwhelming amount of donations on the first day of Ganeshotsav, which began on September 19, 2023.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal said that they collected a staggering sum of Rs 42 lakh in donations on the inaugural day of Ganeshotsav. This generous contribution also included 198.55 grams of gold and 5,440 grams of silver, which were offered in the form of exquisite jewellery and ornaments.

Lalbaugcha Raja holds a rich history, as it stands as the popular Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, situated at Putlabai Chawl—a place of worship established in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada.' In 2023, the festivities began on September 19 and will continue until 'Anantha Chaturdashi.'

Mumbai is steeped in devotion as it welcomed the annual homecoming of Lord Ganesh on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the 10-day Ganeshotsav amid pomp and grandeur.

Idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes were installed at several households and in pandals (temporary stages set up by community groups at street corners and open spaces) against the backdrop of elaborate decorations based on myriad themes ranging from the Chandrayaan-3 launch to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Ganesh festivities are the most patronised in Mumbai, with idols of Lord Ganesh being installed in pandals and at homes.