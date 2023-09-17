Mumbai: 39 hospitalised after fire breaks out in SRA building

Residents of the Kurla building were trapped due to fire that spread to the 12 floors; city fire brigade chief to send notice to authorities for poor fire safety measures

The fire occurred in the electric meter box on the ground floor of building number 7, E Wing of Premier Complex in Kurla West, and quickly spread to the 12 floors through the wire duct. Pics/Anurag Ahire

A fire broke out inside a Kurla SRA building around midnight, early on Saturday The smoke spread rapidly, leaving people stranded Several of them were asleep when they started experiencing suffocation

A fire broke out inside a Kurla SRA building around midnight, early on Saturday. Though no one was injured in the incident, nearly 40 people were admitted to a nearby hospital after complaining of suffocation due to the thick smoke that spread from the ground to the 12th floor. According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out in building number 7, E Wing of Premier Complex, opposite Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla West. The building is a 12-storey structure. While the fire occurred in the electric meter box on the ground floor, it spread to the 12 floors through the wire duct. The smoke spread rapidly, leaving people stranded. Several of them were asleep when they started experiencing suffocation.

A resident of the building, Bholenath Ukarde said that he was on the ground floor doing Ganpati pandal work when the fire broke out. “The fire started on the ground floor itself. Around 15 of us rushed towards the E wing and realised the meter box had caught fire and was already spreading to the wiring on the upper floors.” Ukarde said he broke the meter box lock, tripped the main switch and rushed to the 12th floor where his family resides. “Others tried throwing soil on the fire to extinguish it. My shoulder has a minor burn that I suffered while rescuing residents.”

Chhaban Chavan, who lives on the ninth floor with his family, said they were unable to escape due to the smoke. “We were stuck there for a while, and were facing difficulties in breathing. The electric duct, which was up in flames, was close to the exit, due to which we couldn’t escape,” said Chavan. “It was only when the door of the duct got completely charred and collapsed, did we manage to take the staircase.” Chavan used to live in a slum, but was relocated here by the BMC authorities. “We were living happily in the slum… this is a death trap.”

According to Ramveer Parchar who lives in another wing, no attention has been paid to safety in these buildings. “We lived near the Tansa Pipeline in the Rajawadi Vidyavihar area. The BMC gave us these houses on December 28, 2016, but we don’t have a proper ventilation system.” In last two years there have been three fire incidents in the complex, said Shrimant Kshirsagar, another resident. There was a small fire in the G Wing two years ago. In February, there was a fire in the C Wing. “We are constantly living in fear,” said Kshirsagar.

According to a fire official, around 60 people were rescued from the building. Thirty-five people were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital. Fire brigade officials arrived at the site within 15 minutes, said residents. Vijay Valmiki, who resides on the 10th floor, said his wife and two daughters have been admitted to the hospital. “While we managed to escape, my wife Shakuntala [43] and daughters Muskan [18] and Nisha [22] started having breathing problems. They are currently receiving treatment and the doctors told us that their condition is stable,” said Valmiki.



Bholenath Ukarde (right) suffered a minor burn while trying to evacuate people; Vijay Valmiki’s family was admitted to the hospital

Mumbai Fire Brigade chief said that there wasn’t any active fire extinguisher system in the building. “We will be serving a notice to the individuals concerned.” Dr Bharti Rajuwala, medical superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital told mid-day that 39 patients were admitted to the hospital. “Ten took discharge against medical advice, while 29, including five minors, are admitted in various wards. Most of them had inhaled smoke, which caused breathing issues, sore throat and cough. None are in the ICU. Most patients will be discharged post an X-ray,” said Rajuwala, adding, “No burn victims were admitted to the hospital.” Four people who were taken to Kohinoor Hospital were treated and discharged.

60

Total no of residents evacuated from the building