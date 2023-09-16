Mumbai: ‘How can BMC hand over land to private entities?’

Activists question the civic body’s insistence on the draft Recreation and Play Ground adoption policy, say similar policy was earlier scrapped

Guardian Minister of Suburbs Mangalprabhat Lodha at the discussion at BMC headquarters on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Many citizens have opposed BMC’s draft Recreation and Play Ground adoption policy. Civic officials have clarified that gardens will not be given for adoption and the rates of facilities on adopted plots will be decided by BMC. Guardian Minister of Suburbs Mangalprabhat Lodha organised a discussion on the proposed RG-PG policy at the BMC headquarters on Friday.

The discussion was attended by activists and citizens. Former Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi opposed the policy. “This policy is not in favour of citizens. Eight years ago former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scrapped such a policy. Public land belongs to the citizens. How can BMC give land to private entities?” Gandhi said.

Right To Information activist Anil Galgali said, “Though a similar policy was scrapped eight years back, the BMC has not yet succeeded in getting public land taken under it from private parties. Why does BMC need such a policy again?” Bhaskar Prabhu, a member of the National Campaign for People’s Right to Information, said, “In the past, before forming any policy, BMC used to ask for suggestions and objections from the people.”

Activist Zoru Bhathena said, “If BMC can spend crores on maintaining roads, constructing the Coastal Road and Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), then can’t it pay Rs 1 crore to R5 crore on installing sports equipment on its own grounds and maintaining them?” Prabhu added, “BMC should take a review of plots given to caretakers. There is no entry for common people in many of them and the cost of membership to any facilities on them is in several lakhs.”

Vinay Panjabi, a member of the Napeansea Road Residents’ Association who was in favour of the policy, said, “If an organisation takes good care of the plot, there is no point in opposing the policy. We know a few examples of such adoption like Priyadarshini Park.” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishor Gandhi said, “In the new policy, gardens will not be given for adoption, only recreation and playgrounds will be given. Our idea is that there will be at least one open air sports complex in each ward.”

BMC will be in full control of these playgrounds and permissions can be revoked any time a caretaker misuses it. Membership of facilities will be given by BMC, said a BMC official. Lodha has asked civic officials to check the possibility of filing criminal cases against those who did not return BMC plots. Currently, BMC can file a civil case. Also, he suggested that BMC officially publish a list of plots on its website, which can be given for adoption. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mrudula Ande, former corporator Prabhakar Shinde, Bhalchandra Shirsat were also present during the discussion.