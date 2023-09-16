Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued

39 people have suffered injuries after a fire engulfed a building in Mumbai’s Kurla (West) during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

39 people have suffered injuries after a fire engulfed a building in Mumbai’s Kurla (West) during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The fire was reported in Building No 7, E Wing, opposite Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla-West at 12:14 in the night, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

The fire, classified as Level-L1, engulfed electric wiring, installations, scrap materials, and more within the electric duct spanning from the ground floor to the 12th floor, affecting both the ground and upper 12th floor.

MFB firefighters, armed with two small hose lines and one high-pressure line, battled the flames with the assistance of four fire engines. They also swiftly cut off the electric supply to contain the fire's spread.

The firefighters executed rescues, escorting 50-60 residents trapped in the building, down the staircase to safety.

Among those injured, 35 have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where their conditions have since stabilized. The remaining four were treated at Kohinoor Hospital and have been discharged after receiving care from doctors.