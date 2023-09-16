Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai

Civic body inaugurates PNG incinerator with zero gas emission pollution in Malad, people awaiting more such facilities citywide

MP Gopal Shetty inaugurated the Pet Animal Electric Cemetery in Malad

The western suburbs finally have a pet incinerator facility in Malad West The incinerator facility is offered free of charge Operational hours are from 10 am to 6 pm

After a prolonged wait, the western suburbs finally have a pet incinerator facility in Malad West. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Pet Animal Electric Cemetery was inaugurated on Friday at the Malad cattle pond in Evershine Nagar. The facility, powered by a PNG incinerator, operates with zero gas emission pollution and can handle up to 50 kg of biomass per hour. The BMC had initially planned to construct incinerators in Malad, Deonar, and Mahalaxmi in 2018. However, it took years for the civic authorities to bring this idea to fruition.

Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty stated, “The project was approved in 2019 and completed in 2023. We are hoping to see animal lovers use this facility to its fullest. Such facilities should be constructed all over India by keeping this project as an example. Being a social cause, animal and pet lovers should come forward and help the authorities to support and maintain the facility.”

Anushka Rathore, a resident, said, “Without collaboration, nothing is possible. This is a new concept for all animal lovers, and we appreciate the initiative taken up by the authorities and also hope to see more sites in Mumbai to facilitate pet lovers.”

Shreya, a pet feeder in the vicinity, said, “This was a much-needed project. Earlier, it used to be a major issue after animals died. There was no proper place for their dignified burial. Through this project, it has become possible for people residing not just in the vicinity but people all over Mumbai to give a dignified funeral for stray animals as well as pets.”

Currently, the facility will cremate only pet cats, rabbits, and dogs (up to 50 kg) as there is no general crematorium for pets in the city. Mumbai presently has a private animal crematorium at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel. However, these existing private facilities have long waiting periods.

Furthermore, an incinerator at Mahalaxmi, with a capacity of 50 kg, will be established by a private trust. Meanwhile, installation of the incinerator at Deonar is still underway, with a capacity to cremate pets of up to 500 kg, which may also be used for cattle.

Facility facts

>> The incinerator facility is offered free of charge

>> Operational hours are from 10 am to 6 pm

>> For inquiries and assistance, call the service number at 88738-87364

>> To use the facility, a death certificate from the civic body or a private registered veterinary officer is necessary

>> A pet dog licence from the corporation is also required

>> Citizens must provide one of the following as identity proof: an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s licence, or ration card.

>> Address proof can be established with a passport, driver’s licence, or electricity bill, or water bill.

>> Animal lovers should have an identity card issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India.