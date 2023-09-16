Mumbai: Fire heroes saved pilots trapped after aeroplane skidded

Marol Fire Brigade’s heroic efforts rescue airmen from jet mishap, pilots in stable shape

ADFO S K Sawant; Station Officer S B Shirsat, DFO P G Dudhal and Deputy Chief Fire Officer H R Shetty

A timely rescue operation conducted by the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) guiding the Marol Fire Brigade on Thursday saved the lives of two pilots who were trapped inside a private jet that had skidded at Mumbai’s domestic airport. “I have never witnessed such an incident in my entire career. This is the first time an accident of this magnitude has occurred,” said Deputy Chief Fire Officer H R Shetty.

Providing a detailed account of the incident, he said, “We received a distress call at 5.07 pm, and our team immediately rushed to the scene. The passengers had been rescued and our primary task was to rescue the two pilots Captain Sunil Bhat, 23, and Captain Neil Diwan, 21, who were trapped inside the cockpit.” According to the officers involved, both pilots were confined to the cockpit as all the doors were jammed. Subsequently, they cut into the plane’s body near the pilot’s door to rescue one pilot, while the other was rescued by adjusting the seat and cutting the seatbelt.

The plane crash occurred at around 5 pm at Mumbai’s domestic airport

“We had to break open the glass window, and the medical team administered oxygen to both pilots,” stated one officer. Upon reaching one of the pilots, it became apparent that his leg was trapped in the cockpit engine. The officers carefully removed debris surrounding the pilot’s body, who was bleeding profusely. The other pilot had also sustained severe injuries. Shetty elaborated on the resources mobilised, saying, “Five fire brigade trucks, including jumbo tankers, a fire engine, foam tender, rescue van, and an AWT (aerial water tanker), were dispatched to the scene. It took us approximately an hour to complete the rescue operation.”

“I led the team alongside DFO P G Dudhal, Station Officer S B Shirsat, ADFO S K Sawant and other personnel who were present,” added Shetty. “We were concerned that the spilled aviation turbine fuel (ATF) could ignite, but thanks to the rain, approximately half of the fuel had evaporated, and we were prepared for any emergency,” noted Shetty. According to hospital sources, Captain Neil Diwan sustained serious injuries, requiring immediate surgery. Captain Sunil Bhat suffered injuries to his forehead and lips, and a fracture. Both pilots are reported to be in a stable condition.