Mumbai: 4 blue coaches arrive for Metro-3 trial runs

As many will reach soon; the 8-coach prototype will run on 3-km tunnel stretch between makeshift facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station

The colour scheme of the Aqua Line is inspired by the sea

The first set of four coaches for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor arrived in the city on Tuesday. The cars will be used for trial runs on a 3-km tunnel stretch between the temporary facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the project implementing body, expects to complete the car depot work and start commercial operations of Phase-I—between Seepz and BKC—in the first quarter of 2024. Christened as Aqua Line, the colour scheme of Metro-3 is inspired by the sea, an integral part of Mumbai.

The coaches were brought from Andhra Pradesh

“The first batch of four coaches of the first prototype train for the corridor arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours today [Tuesday]. The four trailers, carrying one coach each, have reached the city traversing 1,400 km distance from Alstom India plant located at SriCity, Andhra Pradesh, in 13 days,” said a spokesperson for MMRCL.

The official said the next batch of four coaches will arrive in Mumbai soon. “All the eight coaches will be assembled, and the train will be formed at the temporary facility of train delivery and testing track area, set up at Sariput Nagar.” Each coach weighs 42 tonnes.

Officials said the trainsets for Aqua Line will be equipped with regenerative braking systems aiding significant reduction in carbon emissions. The 177.2-meter-long trains will ferry about 3,000 passengers in one trip. They have safety features that include CCTV cameras, smoke detectors, emergency intercoms and fire extinguishers with large detrainment doors to quickly evacuate passengers in case of an emergency. The trains have signages, three rows of grab rails, grab handles, poles for holding and dedicated space for passengers with luggage. They will also ensure easy accessibility and comfort for the differently abled with dedicated space for wheelchairs in every car.

