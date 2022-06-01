Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite

Though devastated by the loss, the family does not want any action against the taxi driver, against whom a case has been registered by the Worli police

Illustration/Uday Mohite

In a tragic accident, a 43-year-old man was killed in an accident after he stopped on the Bandra Worli Sea Link to save a kite, which had crashed into his car. As Amar Manish Jariwala picked up the injured bird, a kaali peeli rammed into him, and he died on the spot. Though devastated by the loss, the family does not want any action against the taxi driver, against whom a case has been registered by the Worli police.



Amar Manish Jariwala

Amar, a resident of Nepean Sea Road in south Mumbai, was travelling to Malad via the sea link when the accident happened on Monday. His driver, Shayam Sundar Kamat, was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment. He had stopped after a kite flew into the window of his vehicle. Amar came out of the car to check on the bird, and Kamat also accompanied him. However, a running taxi rammed into them, killing Amar on the spot.

Show full article