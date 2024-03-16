Mumbai: 5 booked for stealing power from Adani

AEML officials told the police that they suspected electricity theft and visited the spots but the meters were locked when they went to check them

The company reduced distribution losses from 9.1 per cent to 6.5 per cent in just two years. Representation pic

The Kandivali police have initiated legal proceedings against five people in two separate cases involving electricity theft amounting to Rs 50.45 lakh. According to the police, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) officials observed instances of electricity theft through illicit connections provided to commercial units in Ganesh Nagar’s Gali No. 6 and in Rahmat Pura near Rahmat Masjid, Kandivali West.

AEML officials told the police that they suspected electricity theft and visited the spots but the meters were locked when they went to check them. They were told to come the next day and when they visited again, the meters were adjusted and illegal connections severed.

The police said that a senior executive officer of AEML, accompanied by his team, conducted a raid on a commercial shop in Ganesh Nagar last month. They discovered a significant amount of electricity being used illegally. The team also discovered a secret door leading to the meter box which was subsequently locked.

Three individuals—Subhash Ram Singh, Shashi Kumar and Shivbilas Yadav—were booked in connection with the theft. It was revealed that from April 1, 2022, to February 29, 2024, they had pilfered around 2,05,067 units of electricity valued at approximately Rs 40,92,132.

The AEML team conducted another raid at a plating workshop in the Rehmat Pura area on March 1. Two people—Bablu Tiwari and Bhayalal Tiwari—were found operating the plating workshop using stolen electricity. They pilfered power between February 20 and March 1, consuming 46,270 units of stolen electricity, resulting in a loss of Rs 9,53,541 to AEML.