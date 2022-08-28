Mumbai: 50 allowed on ‘dangerous’ Chinchpokli bridge during idol procession

State government says no restriction but delayed restoration of bridges presents a scary picture

Devotees walk from Bakri Adda to Ganesh Talkies. Pic/Rane Ashish

The BMC and police on Saturday allowed around 50 volunteers to take part in the idol procession of Chintamani Sarvajanik Ganeshotshav Mandal on the Chinchpokli bridge. Earlier, a list of 13 dangerous bridges was put out with strict restrictions on Chinchpokli, Curry Road and Byculla bridges.

“The total load of vehicles and volunteers should not exceed 16 tonnes on Curry road, Chinchpokli and Byculla bridges,” a BMC official clarified. Mid-day was the first to report about BMC’s restrictions on August 12.

Also read: Mumbai: BMC hard at work to fill potholes before Ganpati immersion

Meanwhile, the state government has declared that there isn’t any restriction on the festivals, which are being celebrated after two years of the pandemic. However, poor infrastructure, including potholed roads, dilapidated bridges and the delay in repair and restoration, presents a different picture. Out of 13 dangerous bridges in the city as per BMC, barring one bridge in Ghatkopar, all of the others are in South Bombay, constructed around 100 years ago.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal