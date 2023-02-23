Mumbai: 6,000 sign up for BMC’s promo run on February 26

It will begin at 6.15 am and have distances of 10 km, 5 km and 3 km.

More than 6,000 people have registered for the BMC promo run for the half marathon on Sunday, February 26. The corporation will organise the main event—Fit Mumbai BMC Half Marathon towards the end of the year, on December 17, 2023. “After the pandemic, the BMC has embarked on a Fit Mumbai initiative. BMC’s half marathon is meant to create awareness about health and fitness among Mumbaikars,” said an official from the BMC.

In Mumbai, around 18 per cent of people aged 18 to 69 years have high blood sugar levels. In 2021, 14 per cent of the total deaths were registered because of diabetes. According to the recent STEPS survey of the World Health Organisation conducted by the municipal corporation, 34 per cent people in the city have high blood pressure and 18 per cent have diabetes. The promo run will promote the main event and launch the Fit Mumbai campaign. Its registrations have been closed. It will begin at 6.15 am and have distances of 10 km, 5 km and 3 km.

The run will be flagged off from BMC headquarters in Fort. The route will go via Hutatma Chowk, Veer Nariman Road, Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg and return to MG Road. “Participation in the promo run is free. Registration for this marathon has been completed. Around 3,000 municipal officers/employees and 3,000 citizens will participate in it,” said an official.