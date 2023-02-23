Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 6000 sign up for BMCs promo run on February 26

Mumbai: 6,000 sign up for BMC’s promo run on February 26

Updated on: 23 February,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

It will begin at 6.15 am and have distances of 10 km, 5 km and 3 km.

Mumbai: 6,000 sign up for BMC’s promo run on February 26

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


More than 6,000 people have registered for the BMC promo run for the half marathon on Sunday, February 26. The corporation will organise the main event—Fit Mumbai BMC Half Marathon towards the end of the year, on December 17, 2023. “After the pandemic, the BMC has embarked on a Fit Mumbai initiative. BMC’s half marathon is meant to create awareness about health and fitness among Mumbaikars,” said an official from the BMC.


In Mumbai, around 18 per cent of people aged 18 to 69 years have high blood sugar levels. In 2021, 14 per cent of the total deaths were registered because of diabetes. According to the recent STEPS survey of the World Health Organisation conducted by the municipal corporation, 34 per cent people in the city have high blood pressure and 18 per cent have diabetes. The promo run will promote the main event and launch the Fit Mumbai campaign. Its registrations have been closed. It will begin at 6.15 am and have distances of 10 km, 5 km and 3 km. 



Also Read: 35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study


The run will be flagged off from BMC headquarters in Fort. The route will go via Hutatma Chowk, Veer Nariman Road, Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg and return to MG Road. “Participation in the promo run is free. Registration for this marathon has been completed. Around 3,000 municipal officers/employees and 3,000 citizens will participate in it,” said an official.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai marathon health fitness mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK