The woman was admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in January 2025 and had been receiving treatment in the ICU since her admission

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: 64-year-old woman fully recovers from GBS after treatment, discharged from hospital Seven Hills Hospital x 00:00

A 64-year-old woman, who had been undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol area of Andheri east in Mumbai, was discharged on Friday after making a full recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

A doctor from the hospital said, “Following ongoing treatment, the 64-year-old woman recovered from GBS and was discharged from the hospital on Friday.”

The woman, a resident of Andheri East, was admitted at Seven Hills Hospital in January 2025 and had been receiving treatment in the ICU since her admission.

She had complained of diarrhea and fever, prompting her relatives to rush her to the hospital on January 21. The patient had a high fever and loose stools for about two weeks before experiencing ascending paralysis.

According to a statement from the civic health department, GBS is not a new disease and has been known for many years. Although it is not contagious, it can sometimes develop after a bacterial or viral infection. There are also other potential causes of GBS.

GBS occurs throughout the year, with approximately one in 100,000 people affected by the disease. Consequently, a few GBS patients seek treatment at major medical colleges like those in Mumbai every month.

What is GBS?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its own peripheral nervous system. This weakens the nerves, and in severe cases, paralysis may occur. GBS is not contagious and is not spread from person to person. The exact cause is unknown, though it often follows a respiratory or digestive tract infection and requires immediate treatment.

Symptoms of GBS:

Sudden weakness or paralysis in the legs or arms

Sudden difficulty in walking or weakness

Diarrhea (lasting several days) and fever

Anyone experiencing any of the above symptoms should immediately contact the nearest Municipal Hospital for guidance and treatment. If there is sudden weakness in the hands or feet, it is important to go to the nearest Municipal Hospital and see a doctor.

Precautions to Prevent Infection:

Drink boiled water.

Eat clean and fresh food.

Maintain personal hygiene.

Avoid keeping cooked and uncooked food together.