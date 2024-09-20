Breaking News
Mumbai: 67-year-old man takes own life after alleged threat of false rape accusation

Updated on: 20 September,2024 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

He had left home to buy milk but never returned, prompting his family to start searching for him; they later received a call from the railway police informing them of his death

A 67-year-old man, identified as Kushal Dand, tragically took his own life after allegedly being threatened with a false rape accusation. According to the police, Dand was found dead on the railway tracks near Mulund station.


He had left home to buy milk but never returned, prompting his family to start searching for him. They later received a call from the railway police informing them of his death. The police revealed that Dand had been involved in a dispute with the woman, a resident of the same building.



Dand had been temporarily assigned the same parking spot as the woman, leading to a verbal altercation between the two. It is alleged that she threatened to falsely accuse Dand of rape, which may have contributed to his tragic decision. Both the woman and Dand resided in Manisha Pride Housing Society.


mulund maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

