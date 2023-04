Deceased had confronted accused after the latter had an argument with security guard

The accused was arrested under IPC Section 304 (murder). Representation Pic

A 68-year-old man, Subhash Pundalik Borade, was allegedly beaten to death over a parking dispute at Kandivli on Saturday. Borade succumbed to his injuries at the hospital where he was admitted after the scuffle.