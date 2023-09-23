Mumbai: 7-year-old martial artist earns black belt in Taekwondo, sets remarkable standard

7-year-old Aahna Abhijit Gaware, a resident of Parel, Mumbai, has earned a Black Belt in Taekwondo

Aahna (R) with Bhaskar Karkera (BKS Academy) and Sayali Raut (School Coach)

In a remarkable feat of dedication and skill, 7-year-old Aahna Abhijit Gaware, a resident of Parel, Mumbai, has earned a Black Belt in Taekwondo. Aahna's extraordinary achievement sets a new standard for young martial artists.

Aahna, a student of BKS Academy Parel, underwent rigorous training under the guidance of Bhaskar Karkera, an International Referee and Coach who has been honored with the Dandoji Konddev Puraskar by the Government of Maharashtra. She began her Taekwondo journey at the tender age of 4, choosing discipline and hard work over conventional childhood pastimes.

Her dedication to the sport has borne fruit with an impressive record. Aahna secured a Gold Medal in a Zonal Open Taekwondo match and continued to shine in Mumbai district matches, Interclass Matches, and Inter-School Games, consistently achieving 1st place as a Taekwondo player. Her impressive collection includes 3 Gold Medals in POOMSAE, 3 Gold Medals, and 4 Silver Medals in KYUROGI at Mumbai District Matches, all leading to her recent Black-Belt DAN-1 achievement. She also clinched a Gold Medal in the Speed Kicking Competition.

Aahna's excellence isn't confined to the martial arts arena. She's a student at Orchid International School and has excelled in interschool competitions, securing the first place in the athlete category.

Aahna's remarkable success is a testament to her unwavering dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her father, Abhijit Gaware, emphasizes the importance of self-defense and fitness in today's changing world, recognizing the need for such skills.

Bhaskar Karkera, who mentored Aahna, commended her relentless hard work and noted how girls like her defy societal norms and emerge victorious in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Aahna's journey in Taekwondo is far from over. She has laid the foundation as a Black Belt DAN-1 and aims to achieve a fourth-degree black belt before heading to college. Additionally, there is hope that Aahna will make India proud on the international stage by participating in global Taekwondo competitions, further establishing her mark in the world of martial arts.