Mumbai: 74-year-old Thane man duped of Rs 20 lakh in fake job scam

Updated on: 14 June,2025 02:25 PM IST  |  Thane
Mumbai: A 74-year-old man from Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 20 lakh by three people who promised a job for his son in Australia. The accused have been booked under BNS sections; no arrests have been made yet.

Representational Image. File Pic

Unemployment in the country is something that is making people lose a lot of money. In need of a job, scammers have been manipulating people for jobs, plundering a lot of money from the ones who are looking for a job. One such incident has been reported from Mumbai. A 74-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by three persons on the promise of a job for his son in Australia, police said on Saturday.

As reported by PTI, based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Irfan Ismail Parkar, his wife, and Liyakat Ismail Parkar, an official said.


The officials, while addressing the media, said that “the trio had been cheating the complainant since 2017".


The official added that "The accused convinced the complainant, a resident of Dombivli, that they could arrange a job for his son in Australia. They claimed to have earlier helped other men work with a human research company there." 

It has also come to light that the elderly complainant allegedly paid the trio Rs 20 lakh over time in the hope of securing a better future for his son abroad, but the job never materialised, he said.

However, the officials said that no arrests have been made so far, and a probe is underway. 

(With PTI Inputs)

