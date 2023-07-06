Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada
Delhi: Under-construction building collapses, at least 3 feared trapped
We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress
NCP split: Rahul meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 79 criminals served externment orders in Zone 6

Mumbai: 79 criminals served externment orders in Zone 6

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

At least 79 criminals have been externed from Zone 6 of Mumbai within the first six months of the year 2023. The criminals include persons who were released from jail or habitual offenders involved in illegal activities

Mumbai: 79 criminals served externment orders in Zone 6

Pic/Anurag Kamble

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 79 criminals served externment orders in Zone 6
x
00:00

At least 79 criminals have been externed from Zone 6 of Mumbai within the first six months of the year 2023. The criminals include persons who were left from the jail or habitual offenders, involved in illegal activities. 


Zone 6 includes police stations Trombay, Deonar, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Chembur, Tilak Nagar, Nehru Nagar, RCF and Chunabhatti. All the police stations have slum pockets, especially Deonar, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and RCF have colonies of project-affected people and have witnessed a sudden rise in crime in recent years. 


Zone 6 DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput had asked the senior inspector to send the proposals for externment of criminals from the jurisdiction. Within first six months of the year 2023, 79 criminals have been externed from the zone.


“The action was initiated against the criminals to keep the neighborhood peaceful and crime-free. The criminals who are involved in body offences, and illegal activities have been externed till now” said a police official from Zone 6. 

The externed criminals include 39 gang leaders and their gang members. Around 32 are habitual offenders and eight criminals.

“The action to keep the neighbourhood peaceful and crime-free. The action will continue in the future in order to keep the law and order in the city” said DCP (zone 6) Hemrajsingh Rajput. 

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai police maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK