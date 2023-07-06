Mumbai: 79 criminals served externment orders in Zone 6

At least 79 criminals have been externed from Zone 6 of Mumbai within the first six months of the year 2023. The criminals include persons who were released from jail or habitual offenders involved in illegal activities

Zone 6 includes police stations Trombay, Deonar, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Chembur, Tilak Nagar, Nehru Nagar, RCF and Chunabhatti. All the police stations have slum pockets, especially Deonar, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and RCF have colonies of project-affected people and have witnessed a sudden rise in crime in recent years.

Zone 6 DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput had asked the senior inspector to send the proposals for externment of criminals from the jurisdiction. Within first six months of the year 2023, 79 criminals have been externed from the zone.

“The action was initiated against the criminals to keep the neighborhood peaceful and crime-free. The criminals who are involved in body offences, and illegal activities have been externed till now” said a police official from Zone 6.

The externed criminals include 39 gang leaders and their gang members. Around 32 are habitual offenders and eight criminals.

“The action to keep the neighbourhood peaceful and crime-free. The action will continue in the future in order to keep the law and order in the city” said DCP (zone 6) Hemrajsingh Rajput.