Breaking News
BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 8 year old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant

Mumbai: 8-year-old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant

Updated on: 22 September,2023 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

An eight-year-old boy recently underwent surgery after he accidentally swallowed a metallic pendant, roughly the size of a mini bat. The incident happened on September 18, when the minor had unknowingly ingested the foreign object while engrossed in play

Mumbai: 8-year-old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant

Minor accidentally swallowed a metallic pendant

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 8-year-old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant
x
00:00

An eight-year-old boy recently underwent surgery after he accidentally swallowed a metallic pendant, roughly the size of a mini bat. The incident happened on September 18, when the minor had unknowingly ingested the foreign object while engrossed in play.


The parents rushed him to the private hospital at night, and an X-ray confirmed the presence of the pendant lodged deep within his small intestine.


Speaking about the case, Mumbai-based Bhatia Hospital’s Dr Hardik Shah mentioned, “We observed that the keychain had traveled quite deep into the small intestine. The medical team proceeded with an endoscopic procedure, delicately navigating to the site of the pendant.”


“In a late-night procedure, the medical team skillfully retrieved the pendant. Due to the necessity of fasting before administering anesthesia, the procedure had to be performed at night, ensuring the patient had fasted for the required duration,” said Dr Rishi Mantri, anesthetist at Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai.

Speaking on the prevalence of such cases where foreign body ingestion is involved, particularly in young children. Dr Hardik Shah, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Bhatia Hospital, said, “We encounter around 10 to 12 cases of foreign body ingestion in a year, mainly involving small metallic objects like pendants. These cases primarily involve young children who accidentally swallow these items while at play.”

Dr Shah emphasized the need for vigilant supervision during playtime, especially with small toys and objects that children might put in their mouths. "Accidental swallowing of coins, marbles, or small keychains is a common scenario. Parents and guardians need to exercise caution, especially with sharp objects that could potentially cause internal trauma and bleeding," he urged.

He further added, "Sharp metallic objects like safety pins and needles should be kept away from their reach to prevent accidental ingestion, as dealing with such cases can pose considerable challenges."

After recovery, the young boy was discharged the next day.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news grant road maharashtra health

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK