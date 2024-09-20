Opposition cries foul, alleging that move has been done with one eye on upcoming elections

Sources claimed that the works were mentioned in the BMC budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. File pic/Shadab Khan

Over the past 10 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited 125 tenders worth Rs 11.25 crore for ward-level work such as repairing toilets and sprucing up playgrounds. BJP and Shinde Sena-dominated wards seem to have received the most attention, accounting for 75 and 19 tenders respectively.

According to civic data, the average cost of each tender is R9 lakh. Sources claimed that the works feature in the BMC budget. The highest number of tenders issued—14—were issued for ward no. 73 in Jogeshwari. This ward used to be represented by Pravin Shinde, a member of the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner. File pic/Ashish Raje; (right) Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader in the BMC

The civic body has issued nine tenders for ward no. 77 of Jogeshwari. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bala Nar, is the former corporator of this ward.

“I had not suggested that these works be carried out. I think the funds were allocated as per the MLA’s suggestion,” Nar said. Ravindra Waikar, who joined the Shinde Sena before the Lok Sabha election and went on to win the Mumbai North West seat by a narrow margin, was the MLA of Jogeshwari East. He did not respond to mid-day’s calls and messages by press time.

BJP leader Vinod Mishra said, “I’m not aware of these tenders. I need to look into this. But if these are ward-level tenders, they are mostly necessary works.” BMC issued 12 tenders for ward number 20 in Kandivali West, which used to be represented by BJP leader Deepak Tawde. “I have suggested that around 40 works be carried out in my ward. I’m not aware which proposals have been approved. But these are mostly local-level necessary civil works,” he said.

BJP leader Leena Deharkar, former corporator of ward no. 30 in Charkop—for which 10 tenders were issued—said, “I sent a letter to MLA Yogesh Sagar as per the rules. I'm not aware what tenders are for which work. But I requested that local civic work be carried out.” The BMC issued 10 tenders for the Kurla Assembly constituency, which is represented by Shinde Sena leader Mangesh Kudalkar. The MLA didn’t respond to mid-day’s calls by press time.

Four tenders were issued for the Chandivli Assembly seat, represented by Shinde Sena’s Dilip Lande. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told mid-day that the tenders pertained to maintenance or small new works in various wards. The BMC cannot only issue tenders or approve projects while the model code of conduct is in force. If emergency work must be carried out, the Election Commission’s permission is mandatory.

Ravi Raja, Former Opposition leader, BMC

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader in the BMC, said, “This is just an eyewash before the Assembly election. The ruling party just wanted cut ribbons. Wards dominated by the Opposition didn’t get the funds necessary for civic work. Voters have been done an injustice, and they [ruling parties] will be answered during the Assembly election. They were already taught a lesson with the Lok Sabha election results.”