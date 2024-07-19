Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly: We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say

Neighbours eulogise 26-year-old travel influencer who lost her life after falling into gorge in Raigad

Aanvi Kamdar. Pic/Instagram; Kamdar’s residence in Matunga East. Pic/Shirish Vaktania

Neighbours of influencer Aanvi Kamdar, the travel influencer who died after falling into a gorge while shooting a video near the Kumbhe waterfalls in Mangaon, Raigad on Wednesday, told mid-day they were shocked by her untimely passing.

Kamdar resided at Parshwanath Gardens on Bhau Daji Road in Matunga East.

A neighbour said, “The bereaved family moved to our society one and a half years ago. The family is grieving at home. Aanvi was very friendly with everyone on our floor. She told us that she was a CA and social media influencer. Many celebrities were following her.”

Another society member said, “We liked her reels because they were beneficial for common people, especially travel enthusiasts. She used to make reels on restaurants, hotels and affordable travel. We often took her help while planning holidays.” Another neighbour said, “We received the news of her death from television news. A few months ago, her reels went viral on social media, and all society members came to know that she was an influencer. She was residing with her mother. We are all in shock after hearing about her death.”

Another resident said, “She had hired a guide and was with her friends at the time of the accident. Many people spread rumours that she fell into the gorge while making a reel, but we believe this information is false.” The Superintendent of Police Raigad, Somnath Gharge, had told the media that Kamdar was alive after falling into the gorge and was rescued. However, during the treatment, she passed away. “While descending to rescue the woman from the gorge, there were big stones falling on us. At first, it seemed like she was not alive. However, after going closer, she was breathing, which confirmed that she was alive. She was immediately taken to the hospital. However, she died during the treatment,” Gharge had said.

The rescue operation was started after taking stock of the situation. Earlier, on June 30, around 12.30 pm, a family of five died after drowning in a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam in Pune’s Lonavala.

Always trek with a local guide

It is heart-breaking to come across several accidents happening in the Sahyadris during the monsoon. The region is mesmerising; however, it also becomes dangerous due to slippery terrain and flash floods. I see a lot of inexperienced youngsters joining inexperienced groups on difficult treks. As per a recent circular, all adventure companies need to obtain a certificate from the Directorate of Tourism under the Adventure Tourism Policy. Even if you’re heading out on a casual trek, I urge you to always take a local guide from a nearby village with you. These locals are aware of the tricky terrain en route, and can provide guidance as and when you need it. Additionally, please take reports seriously and don’t compromise on proper trekking gear.

Treks need expert supervision

Ninety-eight per cent of the time, people who lose their lives on treks go on the adventure without a guide. When you go with just your friends, there is a high chance that you will end up being negligent of certain aspects that a guide would keep you in check for. You need a supervisor to keep you in control in situations when losing your life can be one wrong step away. And this is not just applicable for inexperienced people. Expert trekkers also tend to take guides along with them when they go with friends. Another issue that is on a rise is that for quick money, many accounts are popping up on social media, organising treks for lesser money than an expert would take. Naturally, people fall for it and end up going with someone who has no experience. Please do a thorough check when you select a guide or trekking group. Keep an eye out for heavy discounts, especially if these so-called trekking groups take 100 to 200 people together

on treks.

