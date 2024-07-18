Mumbai travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies after falling into 300-foot gorge

While taking photographs and videos of the waterfall, the deceased's leg slipped, and she fell straight into the 300-foot-deep gorge

Aanvi Kamdar. Pic/Instagram/@theglocaljournal

Mumbai travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar died after falling into a gorge while shooting an Instagram reel.

27-year-old Mumbai travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, who was on a monsoon outing with seven friends, fell into the 300-foot-deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in adjoining Raigad district while making a video on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

While taking photographs and videos of the waterfall, the deceased's leg slipped, and she fell straight into the 300-foot-deep gorge.

On being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers reached the spot and rushed her to nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Raigad, Somnath Gharge said that the woman was alive after falling into the gorge and was rescued. However, during the treatment, she passed away, reported ANI.

"While descending to rescue the woman from the gorge, there were big stones falling on us. At first, it seemed like the woman was not alive. However, after going closer, she was breathing, which confirmed that she was alive. She was immediately taken to the hospital. However, she died during the treatment," Somnath Gharge told ANI.

Mumbai travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar was a chartered accountant by profession and a social media influencer who was known for making reels.

The rescue operation was started after taking stock of the situation.

Earlier, on June 30, at around 12:30 pm, a family of five died after drowning in a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala.

The bodies were recovered by the rescue teams.

One of the two children, who were missing after the family drowned, was found dead, a senior district official said.

Suhas Diwas, the District Collector of Pune, appealed to the public to be careful of their visiting surroundings and to not go near any water bodies in the rainy weather.

He said "I appeal to the public to be responsible and not go near waterfalls or streams. We have issued advisories and the management has asked us to handle any incident. Similar incidents have taken place over the last couple of days. Care needs to be taken and proper planning needs to be done, keeping in mind the weather conditions," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)