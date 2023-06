On Thursday, at least 40 passengers got injured after a bus fell down into a gorge in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, police said

Representative image/iStock

According to the state emergency operation center, ambulances have been dispatched to the spot to carry out evacuation and rescue operations.

More details are awaited.