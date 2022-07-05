12 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; kin allege poor rescue op

The bus was on its way to Kullu from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend, near Jangla village, around 8.30 am, the officials said

Kin of victims mourn, on Neoli-Shansher road, in Kullu on Monday

Twelve passengers died and three others sustained injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday, officials said.

The wrecked remains of the private bus. Pics/ANI

Deceased passenger Jhablu Devi’s brother-in-law Tej Prakash alleged callous attitude on the part of the authorities in rescuing the victims.

“It took almost three hours to take Jhablu Devi from the accident site to the hospital. Had the administration acted swiftly, some lives could have been saved,” he said.

The dead have been identified as Tanu, Prem Chand, Fateh Chand, Anita Devi, Susheel Kumar, Khim Dasi, Roshi Devi, Parvati Devi, Jhablu Devi, Amit Kumar Rajak, Aaksh and Rakhi Maya.

Injured Mahender Singh, Sanjay Kumar and bus conductor Gopal have been admitted to the Kullu regional hospital for treatment.

The Indian president and the prime minister have condoled the loss of lives in the accident. PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died, Rs 50,000 each for the injured. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased’s next of the kin, and Rs 15,000 each to the injured who will also get free treatment.

