Mumbai: AAP volunteers fast in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal amidst arrest

AAP Mumbai volunteers gathered at Azad Maidan and observed a day-long fast The day was marked with patriotic songs and musical performances The ‘Upwaas For Kejriwal’ event was part of a worldwide initiative

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mumbai volunteers gathered at Azad Maidan and observed a day-long fast in solidarity with their National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently arrested. The day was marked with patriotic songs and musical performances in the rich tradition of Maharashtra’s revolutionary bards. The ‘Upwaas For Kejriwal’ event was part of a worldwide initiative where AAP leaders and volunteers observed a day-long fast across many locations in India and abroad.

Pius Varghese, Mumbai General Secretary, Aam Aadmi Party in a conversation with mid-day said, “After 15 days of investigation and inquiry, Arvind Kejriwal was granted judicial custody. In this course of judicial custody, we are conducting this solidarity protest to support the sitting CM of Delhi and our party convenor. We held a day-long fast so that he (Arvind Kejriwal) remains in good health and we will continue his fight daily to protect the Constitution of this country and its democracy. Arvind Ji has been granted judicial custody till the 15th of this month. We all are eager to see what happens on the 15th of this month.

He added, “Some PILs were being filed seeking the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal which were squashed (rejected) by the Delhi High Court. He is the elected chief minister of Delhi and will continue to remain so as we all stand by him.”



Volunteers depict how the BJP is trying to silence critical opponents

Ruben Mascarenhas, joint national secretary of AAP and working president, AAP Mumbai in a conversation with mid-day said, “We have complete faith in the judiciary of the nation and are confident that justice will prevail. Sanjay Singh has been granted regular bail. And if this is true, there is absolutely nothing against any of our leaders. Sadly, an elected CM who won with an unprecedented majority is being imprisoned under the PMLA Act which was originally formulated to deal with terrorists and drug cartels.”

He added, “This Act is being used to silence critical opponents the BJP cannot tackle and this case will fall apart in the court sooner or later which we all are confident about. There is also an outpouring of sympathy and support for Arvind Kejriwal. There is a huge wave of support across the country whose impact will be seen in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.”

“The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal represents a grave violation of his fundamental rights and serves as a direct attack on the democratic fabric of our nation. As a party dedicated to upholding justice, equality, and the voices of the people, we refuse to stand idly by in the face of such injustice,” said a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party. Leaders, members, and supporters of AAP, alongside local citizens and professional artists, joined the event at Azad Maidan to lend their voices to the fight against tyranny and oppression.

“The BJP and the Modi Govt have failed on all fronts. PM Narendra Modi and the BJP are corrupt. The electoral bonds scam has exposed the extortion racket and the quid pro quo run by the BJP. We will fight to save the Constitution of India. We will fight to save our country and our democracy. We will prevail,” “ said Sandeep Katke, Mumbai Vice-President, Aam Aadmi Party.