Maharashtra AAP leaders hold one-day fast to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders held a day-long fast in Mumbai on Sunday as a mark of protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders held a day-long fast as a mark of protest against Kejriwal`s arrest The AAP workers gathered at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai to mark their protest Similar protests were held in other states as well as by Indians abroad

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders held a day-long fast in Mumbai on Sunday as a mark of protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, reported the PTI.

The AAP members gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to mark their protest. Similar protests were held on Sunday in parts of the country including Maharashtra. Protests were being held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne among others, party leaders said.

Meanwhile, In Pune and other cities Maharashtra also, the AAP workers staged the day-long protest at public places, as per the PTI.

In cities like Pune, some leaders of the opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) also joined the AAP's protest, according to the PTI.

In Delhi, top AAP leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the day-long fast.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam case was part of the BJP's conspiracy to finish the AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Sunday held a hunger strike in Panaji in Goa against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

The protest, which began at 9 am at Azad Maidan, was also attended by AAP's partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including the Congress.

"The BJP has killed democracy by targeting opposition leaders through the CBI, ED etc. Voters are observing and they will surely vote for the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls," Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar told reporters, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The hunger strike was to highlight the injustice being done on AAP, he added.

Among those who took part in the agitation were Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar as well as the party's North Goa Lok Sabha candidate Ramakant Khalap and South Goa candidate Capt Viriato Fernandes, the PTI reported.

Patkar said the Congress is supporting AAP in its fight against injustice and exuded confidence that the Lok Sabha polls will bring about change.

(with PTI inputs)

