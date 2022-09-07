Breaking News
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mehul Jethva |

Since 2021, the accused had siphoned a total of Rs 15,37,75,000 of the company’s bank accounts

Mansi Shares and Stock Advisors hired Kapil Khunt in 2008. Representation pic/AFP


If you ever win a jackpot, go buy a house or splurge on yourself, but don’t be like Kapil Ramanlal Khunt. Although Khunt, an accountant, came in possession of over Rs 15 crore after stealing from his employer, he lost all the money on gambling, according to the Borivli police. The cops suspect gambling, as they found a little over Rs 16,000 in his bank account. They are now looking for Khunt.
 
Khunt joined Mansi Shares and Stock Advisors at Shimpoli Road in Borivli West as an accountant in 2008. Chetan Shah runs the firm along with his brother Paresh Shah and the latter’s son Deep Shah and was shattered when he learnt that Khunt had broken their 14-year trust.

