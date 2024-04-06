Mumbai: Action against officials who skipped election training programme

District collector issues show cause notices to officers and employees

There is a trend of absenteeism among officials. Representation pic

District Collector and Election Officer Rajendra Kshirsagar of Mumbai suburban has initiated action against 789 officers and employees appointed for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. These individuals have been issued show-cause notices for their absence from the election training programme, highlighting a concerning trend of absenteeism among election officials.

"This directive comes as a response to the non-attendance of a substantial number of appointed officers and employees from the Mumbai suburban district at the election training programme," said Kshirsagar.

Rajendra Kshirsagar, district collector and election officer

Kshirsagar emphasised the mandatory nature of these training sessions, saying, "It is mandatory for appointed officers and employees to attend the election training programme." He cited the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and directed absentee personnel to attend upcoming sessions promptly or face legal action. "A total of 50,000 officers and employees have been appointed in the Mumbai suburban district. Various election-related training programs have been organised for them, all of which are compulsory," the collector disclosed.