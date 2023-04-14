Mumbai: Action to be taken if ads conceal reflective tapes of BEST buses

A BEST spokesperson said a firm called Signpost India Private Limited had been given the contract from June 11, 2022 to June 10, 2027 for advertising on 3,115 buses at a cost of Rs 112 crore

It is mandatory for all commercial vehicles in the city to have such reflective tape. File pic

Action will be taken in connection with reflective tapes getting concealed under wraparound advertisements on buses of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, a senior transport official said on Thursday.

“It is mandatory for commercial vehicles to have such reflective tapes and action will be taken against violations,” JB Patil, Additional Transport Commissioner, said.

Instructions will be given to regional transport offices (RTOs) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to take action against buses violating the reflective tape rule, he added.

Road safety experts claim concealment of reflective tapes could result in accidents due to visibility issues caused to other motorists. A BEST spokesperson said a firm called Signpost India Private Limited had been given the contract from June 11, 2022 to June 10, 2027 for advertising on 3,115 buses at a cost of Rs 112 crore. As per Rules 104 and 104D of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, it is mandatory for commercial vehicles to install reflective tapes of red, white and yellow colours for safety reasons, as it improves visibility and reduction in accidents, officials said.

