Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Action to be taken if ads conceal reflective tapes of BEST buses

Mumbai: Action to be taken if ads conceal reflective tapes of BEST buses

Updated on: 14 April,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

A BEST spokesperson said a firm called Signpost India Private Limited had been given the contract from June 11, 2022 to June 10, 2027 for advertising on 3,115 buses at a cost of Rs 112 crore

Mumbai: Action to be taken if ads conceal reflective tapes of BEST buses

It is mandatory for all commercial vehicles in the city to have such reflective tape. File pic


Action will be taken in connection with reflective tapes getting concealed under wraparound advertisements on buses of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, a senior transport official said on Thursday.


“It is mandatory for commercial vehicles to have such reflective tapes and action will be taken against violations,” JB Patil, Additional Transport Commissioner, said. 
Instructions will be given to regional transport offices (RTOs) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to take action against buses violating the reflective tape rule, he added.



Also Read: Mumbai: BEST starts two new premium bus services, check routes


Road safety experts claim concealment of reflective tapes could result in accidents due to visibility issues caused to other motorists. A BEST spokesperson said a firm called Signpost India Private Limited had been given the contract from June 11, 2022 to June 10, 2027 for advertising on 3,115 buses at a cost of Rs 112 crore. As per Rules 104 and 104D of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, it is mandatory for commercial vehicles to install reflective tapes of red, white and yellow colours for safety reasons, as it improves visibility and reduction in accidents, officials said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK