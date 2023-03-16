Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days

According to experts, the rise in cases is probably because many people are travelling these days. Also, Mumbaikars are already falling ill due to viral infections like adenoviruses and H3N2

The civic body on Tuesday reported 36 new cases of novel Coronavirus, double of what was recorded the day before. While two patients were hospitalised, the rest of them were recommended home quarantine, as they were asymptomatic. No fatality has been reported yet.

On Monday, the city reported 18 new cases.

Mumbai has seen a rise of 200 per cent in the number of active cases in the last 14 days. On March 1, the city had 47 active cases, which reached 144 on Tuesday.

According to experts, the rise in cases is probably because many people are travelling these days. Also, Mumbaikars are already falling ill due to viral infections like adenoviruses and H3N2.

In the past 24 hours, 1,385 people were tested for COVID-19 and reports of 36 came back positive.

Dr Pratit Samdani, internal medicine specialist at Breach Candy Hospital, said, “COVID-19 cases are rising probably because lots of people are travelling these days. Those with infection are having mild symptoms and most of them are recovering within three-five days without being hospitalised. There is no need to panic, but COVID-19 patients must stay in quarantine.”

The city has 4,351 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and only six of them are occupied currently. Four of the patients were admitted to SevenHills hospital after they tested positive following admission to another hospital for different health reasons.

A civic official, requesting anonymity, said, “There have been no direct admissions in the hospitals for COVID-19 so far. People having comorbidities are being detected with COVID-19. There can be multiple factors behind the rise in cases, like people travelling abroad and change in weather conditions, which are favourable for viruses.”