Mumbai: Adani offers cost-effective EV charging on sharing basis

Good news for housing societies in suburbs as equipment saves space, ends installation worries

An app-driven technology helps schedule charging sessions, monitor usage and pay dues. Representation Pic

Adani Electricity Mumbai has simplified EV adoption for housing societies Adani Electricity said it will be rapidly rolling out 8,500 chargers Technology optimises Infrastructure as separate chargers, complex wiring are not needed

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited has simplified electric vehicle (EV) adoption for housing societies with its ‘Share Charge’ initiative, which eliminates the complexities of individual EV charging, offering a streamlined, cost-effective solution.

Adani Electricity said it will be rapidly rolling out 8,500 chargers to be installed in 4,000 housing societies across the suburbs. The technology optimises Infrastructure as separate chargers and complex wiring are not needed. One centralised, ARAI-certified Share Charge station minimises installation headaches.

An app-driven technology helps to schedule charging sessions, monitor usage and even pay directly through a user-friendly mobile app. Share Charge encourages responsible energy use, promoting sustainability and saving money.

It offers flexible charging—seven hours typical for four-wheelers and four hours for two-wheelers (times may vary). One charger serves multiple vehicles on alternate days. Housing societies can reach Adani Electricity through the company website or call the toll-free number 19122.