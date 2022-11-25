After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?

Civic officials say there is no clarity on the interval between the second dose and the third

A civic official screens a family for measles at Rafi Nagar in Govandi. Representation pic

A day after the central government suggested administering a third dose of vaccine against measles and rubella to children under the age of 5, the BMC asks at what age should they be vaccinated. BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “According to the existing guidelines, the first dose of anti-measles vaccine is given at 9 months and the second at 15 months. Now, the Union health ministry has suggested giving additional vaccines to those who have completed both the doses. However, there is no clarity about the interval from the second shot for the third dose.”

“We have conveyed our query to the state health department, and once we get the guidelines, we will start the additional immunisation of the children,” Dr Gomare added. Sources in the state health department said they are working on the detailed guidelines, and will seek clarity from the Centre on any queries regarding the additional dose. On Wednesday, state public health secretary Sanjay Khandare said, “We have received a letter from the government of India asking states to consider giving an extra dose of measles vaccine in vulnerable areas. Now, the state will discuss and work out a detailed vaccination plan for the vulnerable areas.”

Another child dies

Meanwhile, the measles outbreak continues to haunt the city, with the death of an eight-month-old child from Govandi on Thursday. The death review committee, however, will take a final decision on whether the child did die from measles. So far, eight children have died in the city and three in other areas of the MMR. The confirmed cases have risen to 252. There have been 22 outbreaks so far, with 3,695 suspected cases. There are 330-dedicated beds for measles patients and 97 of them are occupied, leaving 233 vacant. Apart from Maharashtra, measles cases have been reported in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala.

