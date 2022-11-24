×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Measles outbreak in Mumbai Eight month old child dies toll rises to 13

Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the BMC data, 34 new measles patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai on Thursday and around 161 suspected measles cases were found during the surveys

Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Mumbai reported 19 new cases of measles and one death. An eight-month-old boy from Govandi died while suffering from measles. The death toll so far increased to 13. 


Speaking about the death of an eight-month-old toddler from Govandi, the BMC official said, "The child was admitted to a BMC-run hospital on November 20. His condition continued to deteriorate and developed multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Despite resuscitative measures, the patient could not be revived. The cause of death is due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome with bronchopneumonia with measles."



As per the BMC data, 34 new measles patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai on Thursday and around 161 suspected measles cases were found during the surveys.


Also read: No divorce for man who falsely claimed his wife was HIV positive: Bombay HC

The measles outbreak had been reported in 22 locations.

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A," the BMC release said, adding that the second dose is given after 24 hours.

Are you watching the FIFA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news govandi brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK