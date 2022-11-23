×
Centre deploys teams to look into surge in measles cases in Ranchi, Ahmedabad and Malappuram

Updated on: 23 November,2022 07:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

In an official statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Centre has deployed high-level teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala) to assess and manage the increase in a number of measles cases among children there.


In an official statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases.



Also Read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Symptoms, health complications, here's all you need to know 


They will assist the state health authorities in investigating the outbreak and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment, it said.

A surge in cases of measles among children have been seen in these three cities.

