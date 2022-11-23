Centre deploys teams to look into surge in measles cases in Ranchi, Ahmedabad and Malappuram

In an official statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases

The Centre has deployed high-level teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala) to assess and manage the increase in a number of measles cases among children there.

They will assist the state health authorities in investigating the outbreak and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment, it said.

A surge in cases of measles among children have been seen in these three cities.

