Mumbai: Air-hostess killer found dead in cell

Development came just hours before police were to produce him in court

Bikram Atwal in the custody of the police. File pic

The sweeper accused of murdering and attempting to rape the 23-year-old air hostess at Marol, had allegedly told another inmate on Friday that he regretted his actions. Soon after, Bikram Atwal stepped into the bathroom at Andheri jail, and was later found hanging by a pipe there. He had allegedly committed suicide using his trousers. The Andheri police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are investigating it.

A police officer said, “Another jail inmate told us that Atwal was feeling very guilty. Atwal apparently told him, “Mujhe aise nahin karna chahiye tha. Ye kya kar diya maine,” before he went to the washroom where he was later found.”

Bikram Atwal told another jail inmate that he felt guilty about his actions. Representation pic

“Atwal was supposed to be produced in Andheri court as his remand was going to end today. But the police filed a report which stated that at around 8.30 am in the morning Atwal committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of Andheri jail,” said Atwal ‘s lawyer on condition of anonymity.

According to the police, Atwal went to the washroom and did not step out for a long time. He did not respond to calls by the police. When the police went inside they saw him hanging from an overhead pipe. He had used his pants to allegedly commit suicide. The police have sent his body to JJ hospital for post mortem.

“Atwal felt guilty and probably that’s why took the extreme step,” said a police officer.

Victim’s family informed

The police have informed the victim’s family regarding the development. “The family is in a state of shock because of their beloved daughter’s death,” said a person close to them.

Atwal hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was married and has two daughters. He lived in Tunga village, Chandivli. The police said his wife has been told of his death and is in a shock.

The case

The police said on September 3 Atwal had entered the victim’s house with an intention to rape her, but she resisted and hence out of fear he allegedly slit her throat. The victim and he had a scuffle in which the accused received scratches on his face and hands. When the police asked him about his injuries he did not give any satisfactory answers which led to his arrest.

“The victim and the accused frequently had verbal altercations several times. He held a grudge against the woman,” a police officer had told mid-day.

The police had booked him under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Sept 3

Day the victim was murdered