Mumbai: Air Intelligence Unit arrests 7 for smuggling gold worth more than Rs 3 crore into city

The Air Intelligence Unit has recently arrested seven people who used new modus operandi to smuggle gold worth over R3 crore; this included hiding it in laptops, wrist watches and even in Rachet Lashing Belts

The gold was smuggled not only in hair pins, but also in the DJ hooks of Rachet Lashing Belts

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs has noticed a new modus operandi by gold smugglers. Passengers have been arrested for concealing the yellow metal in laptops, wrist watches, speakers, ladies' hair pins, Bigen hair spray bottles, and in the handles of trolley bags.

In the past four days, the AIU has arrested seven people for smuggling gold worth more than Rs 3 crore into Mumbai. "Most of our cases are detected with the help of advanced intelligence and the suspicious behaviour of passengers crossing the green channels," said an officer.

All from Dubai

Late on Friday evening, a passenger identified as Kaushik Kumar Tukseebhai Balar, a resident of Surat, arrived on flight number AI984 from Dubai to Mumbai. The officials at the airport, while scanning his baggage, noticed something suspicious and his laptop was opened in front of him. The officials found 2,085 gms gold bars concealed in the laptop, all valued at R94,53,651. He had also concealed gold in his wrist watch and speakers.

The same day, a Sudanese national identified as Taha Abuzaid Elsiddig Elawad, arrived from Dubai on flight number EK500. The officials found that he had concealed gold dust in wax form in his rectum. "This is one of the oldest modes used by gold smugglers and most of the cases are detected with the help of the latest technology we use at the airport. But sometimes gold in wax form becomes difficult to trace, as X-ray machines do not beep," said the officer. After the passenger ejected the gold wax, officials found that it weighed around 496 gms and was valued at around R 22,48,926.

Gold in spray bottle

In another case, officials arrested another Sudanese national late on Saturday for carrying gold in ladies' hair pins and trolley handles. According to sources, the passenger arrived from Dubai and was intercepted. He was also found carrying gold in a Bigen spray bottle and gold foils weighing all valued at around R8,34,914.

On August 4, four passengers were arrested after arriving from Dubai, as they were found with 3.4 kg gold and R1.48 crore cash. The gold was cleverly concealed in DJ hooks of Rachet Lashing Belts (used in construction) in one of these cases.