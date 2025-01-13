BMC had previously issued a stop work notice prior to the demolition, but the builder continued the work

Residents complained of dust pollution due to the demolition of an old building at P Tandon Marg, opposite Infinity Mall in Mumbai's Andheri West.

Officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s K-West ward said that they have issued a stop work notice to the developer on Monday morning before the demolition work started.

"Even after the notice was issued, the builder started the demolition work. After receiving information, our team reached on the spot and immediately stopped work,” official added.

Meanwhile, BMC also instructed Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to take appropriate action against the developer, as the permission for redevelopment was given by the state housing body.

Stop Work Notice under Section 354 (A) has been issued to the concerned builder/developer/architect/owner for non-compliance with dust pollution control norms, including the absence of wind-breaking sheets, water sprinkling and proper debris management. Strict action will be… https://t.co/jbJJjYUeeH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 13, 2025

Mumbai air quality: BMC stops work at 191 construction sites for not complying

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped work at 191 construction sites across the city for failing to adhere to the civic body’s 28-point dust mitigation guidelines.

According to an official from the municipal corporation’s environment department, since November 1, 2024, the BMC has visited around 1,038 construction sites and lapses were found at 856 spots, following which the civic body issued notices to those concerned along with orders to follow the guidelines.

However, even after being served notices, guidelines weren’t being followed on 462 of the 856 construction sites.

“The BMC then issued a stop-work notice to the defaulters. After this, 271 out of 462 construction sites implemented dust mitigation guidelines,” the official added. “We have revoked the stop-work notices issued to the 271 sites, but the stop-work order is still in force at the remaining 191 sites,” an official said.

After receiving a notice from the civic body, the company or individual concerned needs to implement the guidelines in three days and stop-work notices are issued if this warning is ignored. There are around 2,100 private construction sites where work is ongoing across the city.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided not to give permission to new trench work across Mumbai while the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board will not approve new ready-mix concrete plants in the metropolis.

According to the guidelines, construction sites must be covered on all sides with green cloth/jute/tarpaulin and there must be sheets or metal covering at least 25 feet in height around every project. Spraying of water, misting, scientific storage and transportation of radars, installation of air quality monitoring sensors and vehicle wheel washing facilities are also mandatory.

Also, project promoters/building developers and construction project (mechanical and electrical) contractors are required to prepare an environmental management plan.