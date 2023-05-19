Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai airport customs seize gold dust worth over Rs 2 crores

Mumbai airport customs seize gold dust worth over Rs 2 crores

Updated on: 19 May,2023 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

As per the official, the gold dust was recovered from an Indian national arriving from Muscat.

Mumbai airport customs seize gold dust worth over Rs 2 crores

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai airport customs seize gold dust worth over Rs 2 crores
x
00:00

Mumbai airport customs on Thursday seized over 4.2 kg of gold dust worth Rs 2.28 crores from an Indian national, an official said. As per the official, the gold dust was recovered from an Indian national arriving from Muscat.


"Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg gold dust valued at Rs 2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. Gold dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger," the official said.



The video of the gold being seized by the Mumbai airport customs also surfaced on social media. More details are awaited.


Also Read: Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar

Earlier, officials informed that Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes in the month of April. The cigarettes seized by the customs were valued at Rs 41 Lakhs.

"During the month of April 2023, Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes valued at Rs 41 Lakhs," read the tweet from Mumbai Customs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai airport mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK