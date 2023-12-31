Breaking News
Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Although bad air quality this December was better than last year

Updated on: 31 December,2023 05:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

On Friday, the overall Air Quality Index for Mumbai reached 180, while in some areas it crossed 200, which is considered poor

Mumbai: Although bad, air quality this December was better than last year

Air quality in various pockets of the city continues to worsen. On Friday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai reached 180, placing it on the higher side of the moderate category. Experts anticipate that the AQI levels will remain elevated until the next change in wind direction. Notably, areas including Borivali, Malad, Kherwadi, and BKC in the western suburbs, as well as Chembur, Sewri, and Shivaji Nagar in the eastern suburbs, recorded AQI values in the poor category.


In some areas, the AQI crossed 200 (in poor category) on Friday. This included BKC, which registered an AQI value of 287, followed by Chembur at 272, Malad west at 251, Kherwadi in Bandra East at 245, Shivaji Nagar at 241, Navy Nagar in Colaba at 217, Sewri at 214, Borivli East at 208 and Malad Mindspace at 206.


An official from IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai attributed this to a change in wind pattern. “Besides the dipping temperature, which typically contributes to increased air pollution which is common during this time of the year, wind patterns have also been playing a significant role in influencing AQI levels. Due to reduced wind speed, dust and particulate matter persists in the air for an extended period,” said the official.


However, as per Respirer Living Sciences, a leading climate-tech platform, the air quality in Mumbai this year in December has been cleaner than in the previous four Decembers.

180
The level of overall air quality index in Mumbai

