Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent

Dealers say the Russia-Ukraine war has hit supply as a large part of the printing raw material and pulp come from Russia

People buy school supplies at Anupam Stationery Superstore in Borivli on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

As schools across the city are reopening, parents are bearing the brunt of stationery inflation. Parents have to shell out almost 50 per cent more on school supplies and stationery items. Parents and shopkeepers said there has been a noticeable increase of 35 per cent to 50 per cent in the prices of notebooks, textbooks and papers while pens and pencils are 20-30 per cent more expensive. To add to this, there is also a shortage of books and other items in the market.