Mumbai: Amit Shah holds meeting with Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Amit Shah in Mumbai. Pic/X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. It is said that seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the of Lok Sabha elections was the main agenda of the meeting.

BJP recently released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, consisting 195 names, however the list does not include any candidate from Maharashtra. The three-part government in Maharashtra- BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is yet to reach the final seat-sharing formula amidst the heated political atmosphere ahead of elections.

PM Modi has repeatedly declared in the last few days that the BJP will cross 370 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get 400 plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra is crucial for the BJP and Amit Shah has urged the BJP to win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has second highest Lok Sabha seats in the country (48) followed by Uttar Pradesh (80). Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has resolved that the Mahayuti (grand alliance) in Maharashtra will win 45 seats and Shiv Sena party workers should ensure the electoral win and bring PM Modi to power for the third time.

Though there is no clarity on seat-sharing in the state yet for the Mahayuti's three parties, reports say that BJP may get 30 seats, and Eknath Shinde' Shiv Sena is likely to get more seats compared to Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consisting Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in the state is also yet to finalise seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls. The MVA is likely to finalise its seat-sharing in the meeting of its leaders in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Mumbai for India Global Forum's annual investment summit NXT10. "We are approaching elections with our government's performance of last 10 years and roadmap of next 25 years," he said on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.