Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital

Former state minister Anil Deshmukh was once again taken to JJ hospital for a health evaluation after he complained of not feeling well. As per a hospital statement, “Prisoner Anil Deshmukh was brought by the police at around 2 pm to JJ Hospital with complaints of chest pain and giddiness. The patient is currently stable, treatment is going on and he is being further evaluated for the complaints he made.”

As per sources, on Friday, Deshmukh complained of chest pain after which he was taken to the hospital. Before this, on May 5, he was shifted to KEM hospital after he complained of chest pain, high blood pressure, and a shoulder pain. At the time he was advised to undergo a thallium stress test. The thallium stress test is an imaging study that shows the doctor how well blood flows to the heart. It measures a person’s blood flow during rest and after exercise. The 72-year-old former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in November 2021.

A source from JJ hospital told mid-day, “As per the patient’s complaint, he has been referred to the cardiac department. He will undergo some tests. Whether or not he needs admission will be decided once the reports are made available.”

